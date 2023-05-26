Report: Trump employees moved boxes of documents before Mar-a-Lago search by feds

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More is being learned about what supposedly happened at Mar-a-Lago before federal agents showed up at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last year.

On Thursday the Washington Post reported two Trump employees moved boxes of papers at Mar-a-Lago a day before the Justice Department came to collect classified documents.

According to the Post, investigators view the timing as a potential sign of obstruction.

The newspaper reported authorities also said they believe Trump may have conducted a “dress rehearsal” with his team for moving sensitive papers before they were subpoenaed in May 2022.

The Post stated that the lawyer of one of the employees told them his client did not know what was in the boxes and was just there to help Trump aide Walt Nauta.

Prosecutors have questioned Nauta on the motive for moving the boxes and he had said in one interview it was at Trump’s direction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say
Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
A 19-year-old man was arrested outside Bellevue Wednesday night for shooting target practice in...
Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets

Latest News

3 people shot in Clarksville, police say
Shooting investigation underway after 3 injured in Clarksville shooting
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Price pressures ticked up in April, according to inflation gauge
MNPD personnel gather on Pheasant Drive for a shooting investigation involving detectives.
Metro Nashville detectives shot at, investigation underway
3 people shot in Clarksville, police say
3 people shot in Clarksville, police say