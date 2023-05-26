Police searching for suspect after robbery on Bell Road


Man who robbed on Bell Road
Man who robbed on Bell Road(Metro Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man who allegedly robbed another man of cash in April.

The victim had just gotten paid and was standing near his vehicle in the 1500 block of Bell Road when he was approached by the suspect, according to police.

Police said the suspect got out of a white Lexus sedan and pointed what appeared to be a gun, covered by a white shirt, at the victim, who quickly walked away.

The suspect then broke the victim’s car window and took the cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

