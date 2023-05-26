1 injured in Antioch house fire; investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a resident was taken to the hospital due to a house fire in Antioch Friday afternoon, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Nashville Fire reports crews were working a house fire in the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point.

The fire has been contained and crews are “performing salvage and overhaul,” Nashville Fire said. One resident was taken to the hospital with burns to their hands.

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting 13 residents displaced due to the fire. Investigators have also been called to the scene.

NFD crews are working a house fire on the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Pt. The fire is contained and crews are performing salvage and overhaul. One resident was transported with burns to the hand. @RedCrossTN is on scene to assist the 13 residents. Investigators have been called. pic.twitter.com/pHBop3pk6X — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 26, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.