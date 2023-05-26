1 injured in Antioch house fire; investigation underway

By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a resident was taken to the hospital due to a house fire in Antioch Friday afternoon, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Nashville Fire reports crews were working a house fire in the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point.

The fire has been contained and crews are “performing salvage and overhaul,” Nashville Fire said. One resident was taken to the hospital with burns to their hands.

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting 13 residents displaced due to the fire. Investigators have also been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

