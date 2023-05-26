Metro Nashville officer shot at, investigation underway

The shooting happened in the Bordeaux area early Friday morning.
A Metro Nashville Police Department officer was shot at early Friday morning prompting a search for the shooter.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for a person who fired at an officer early Friday morning.

According to police, an officer was shot at in the area of Pheasant Drive and Dove Place around 3 a.m. on Friday, sparking an immediate search for the shooter.

No injuries are reported. MNPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood for the investigation.

