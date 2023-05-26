Metro Nashville officer shot at, investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for a person who fired at an officer early Friday morning.

According to police, an officer was shot at in the area of Pheasant Drive and Dove Place around 3 a.m. on Friday, sparking an immediate search for the shooter.

No injuries are reported. MNPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood for the investigation.

