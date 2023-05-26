Metro Nashville detectives shot at, investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for a person who fired at detectives early Friday morning.

According to police, two detectives in an unmarked car were following a stolen vehicle when they were fired upon in the area of Pheasant Drive and Dove Place around 3 a.m. on Friday. The detectives lost track of the vehicle, sparking an immediate search.

MNPD said that the vehicle was later located at a nearby residence but the occupants have not been located.

No injuries are reported. MNPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood for the search and investigation.

