Memorial Day weekend travel begins: 37 million people traveling, slight rise in gas prices expected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Millions of Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend and experts with AAA forecasts 37 million people to drive to their destinations this weekend.

However, gas prices are a bit of a concern for some folks staying in town.

“It’s been tough the last few months because they’ve gone up quite a bit. It’s been a little bit more costly to fill up the tank,” said Will Deisely.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.55 and WSMV4 crews spotted some gas stations in Nashville at $3.20 a gallon.

“It makes it harder to travel to be completely honest because it’s just overpriced,” said Eryn Brady.

Traffic is a concern for some drivers. Brady and Laci Neal shared their traffic woes on the way to the airport.

“It’s definitely been like bumper to bumper on the way up here to Nashville,” said Neal.

“Honestly, it just makes it so expensive and then traffic is so bad so it does kind of discourage you from wanting to go anywhere over the holidays,” said Brady.

For Memorial Day weekend, Tommy Campsey told WSMV 4 he’s planning to take his grandsons fishing.

“Well, we’re going to start it off right when the kids get out of school today. We’re going to go to the lake first thing in the morning,” said Campsey.

Gasoline is going to cost him double totaling at least $150. “They’re ridiculous, especially when you have to fill up a boat and a truck. The boat is going to hold about 25-30 gallons. And the truck will hold about another 25 or 30 gallons. Yeah I’m not too happy about three-dollar gasoline,” said Campsey.

