Man accused of hitting multiple girls involved in fight, one hospitalized

A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion as well as a hairline fracture in her ankle.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting several girls that were involved in a fight, sending one to the hospital with a concussion in early March, according to an affidavit.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was involved in a fight with several other girls in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South on March 3. That girl came to help out a relative that was involved in a fight with another girl.

While the 16-year-old had ahold of two girls’ shirts, police say 34-year-old Brian Moreland came in unprovoked and punched the girl in the head. Police reported that Moreland also assaulted several other girls during the incident.

In the affidavit, police state that he was a 255-pound man, assaulting a smaller, 130-pound girl.

Police also reviewed several videos of the incident that captured Moreland walking around the fight that was happening and punching the girl in the face.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion as well as a hairline fracture in her ankle.

Moreland was arrested on May 24 and charged with aggravated assault that resulted in serious bodily injury, among other charges.

