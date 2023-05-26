Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re out and about looking for some fun in the sun, you may want to be aware of what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office sent out a reminder on Friday to help prepare the public for the upcoming holiday and warmer temperatures. So, be on the lookout for purple markers on trees.

Sheriff Shane Fisher says that citizens and visitors need to be mindful of private landowners’ properties when looking for waters to relax and enjoy during the summer.

Areas that are marked as “private property,” “no trespassing,” or marked with purple paint are not to be entered without written permission from the property owner.

“Your Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling problem areas protecting landowners but if there are any concerns, please contact our dispatch center at (931)722-3613. Property owners may request more patrol by contacting the sheriff’s office,” the sheriff’s office said.

