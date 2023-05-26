Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be mindful of private property when searching for waters to relax and enjoy during the summer months.
Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re out and about looking for some fun in the sun, you may want to be aware of what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office sent out a reminder on Friday to help prepare the public for the upcoming holiday and warmer temperatures. So, be on the lookout for purple markers on trees.

Sheriff Shane Fisher says that citizens and visitors need to be mindful of private landowners’ properties when looking for waters to relax and enjoy during the summer.

Areas that are marked as “private property,” “no trespassing,” or marked with purple paint are not to be entered without written permission from the property owner.

“Your Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling problem areas protecting landowners but if there are any concerns, please contact our dispatch center at (931)722-3613. Property owners may request more patrol by contacting the sheriff’s office,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say
Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
National Guard soldiers
Gov. Lee authorizes troop deployment to southern border

Latest News

Whataburger to open new location in Madison
FILE
20 cars smashed, burglarized at Nashville factory, police say
House fire investigation in Antioch
Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Fort Campbell soldier