Lebanon Police K9 team scores multiple top-2 finishes during U.S. Police Canine trials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon Police Department K9 team scored several top-two finishes during the United States Police Canine Association Region 13 Trials which was held at Cumberland University this week.

LPD says K9 officer Cody Bryan and Samson finished first overall, first in total search, second in evidence search, second in suspect search, second in criminal apprehension and won the Jimmy D Award, which is the highest combined score in obedience/criminal apprehension.

“We are proud of both of our teams, K9 Officer Bryan/Samson and K9 Officer Parish/Donner made LPD proud for all the work they put into this event,” Lebanon Police said.

Autoplay Caption

(3/3) We are proud of both of our teams, K9 Officer Bryan/Samson and K9 Officer Parish/Donner made LPD proud for all the work they put into this event! — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) May 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.