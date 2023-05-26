First Alert Forecast: Nice Memorial Day weekend forecast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Memorial Day weekend will bring a variably cloudy sky and low rain chances. Temperatures will be below average. Expect a big warm up next week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT:

This evening mostly clear, with a few more fair weather clouds on the Cumberland Plateau. There could be an isolated shower in the area early this evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% shower chance. Lows will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s.

It'll be a variably cloudy weekend with just a 20% chance for most. (WSMV)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

Tomorrow will be a lot like today, but with a few more clouds around with a 20% shower chance. The area most likely to get rain will be near the Tennessee River. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

More clouds will move in for Sunday. There still should be some sunshine at times, but clouds will easily win out at other times. That will hold temperatures down in the low-mid 70s for most areas. The Cumberland Plateau will be even cooler with a few showers likely at times. The rain chance for the rest of the Mid State will be 20% again.

Memorial Day should bring a little more sunshine and slightly warmer with the high in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Hotter weather will develop on Tuesday and beyond with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s. Higher humidity will take over by the mid-late part of next week, too.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.