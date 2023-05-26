First Alert Forecast: Memorial Day Weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

We’re ending the week on a high note with good sunshine expected this Friday and high temperatures near 80 for the afternoon. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows falling to near 60 and some spots into the 50s.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND

As we get ready to go into the holiday weekend, remember that a shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday. That being said, most of both days will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and now the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Some spots out toward the Plateau may even have a tough time getting out of the 60s Sunday afternoon.

Memorial Day on Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs back near 80.

NEXT WEEK

Tuesday is looking much warmer with highs in the mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see temperatures in the upper 80s to maybe even a push near 90 in some spots for each afternoon. A few more clouds mix in both days and while I can’t completely leave out a stray sprinkle in the forecast, most of the area stays dry again.

