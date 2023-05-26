First Alert Forecast: Decent looking Memorial Day weekend

Very hot weather will develop late next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Memorial Day weekend will bring a variably cloudy sky and low rain chances. Temperatures will be below average.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, with a few more fair weather clouds on the Cumberland Plateau. There, there could be an isolated shower or two this afternoon and early this evening. There will still be a fair bit of haze/smoke in the sky as well. Highs will generally be in the 70s, with the warmest areas getting to 80 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% shower chance. Lows will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

Tomorrow will be a lot like today, but with a few more clouds around. Highs will be around 80 degrees. We’ll have a 20% shower chance. The most likely area to get rain will be near the Tennessee River.

More clouds will move in for Sunday. There still should be some sunshine at times, but clouds will easily win out at other times. That will hold temperatures down in the low-mid 70s for most. The Cumberland Plateau will be even cooler with a few showers likely at times. The rain chance for the rest of the Mid State will be 20% again.

Memorial Day should bring a little more sunshine and slightly warmer weather with just a 10% chance for a shower.

It'll be a variably cloudy weekend with just a 20% chance for most.
TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Hotter weather will develop on Tuesday and beyond. Higher humidity will take over by the mid-late part of next week, too.

