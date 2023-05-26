City of Mt. Juliet seeks people who picked up American flag that fell from bank during storm

“Acts of kindness like this, and as patriotic as this deserves our praise as we approach Memorial Day,” the city said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Mt. Juliet is searching for people who went out of their way to perform a patriotic act of kindness during a storm.

The city is asking for the public’s help in finding the people who stopped and picked up an American flag that fell from a bank in a video they shared on social media.

“We would like to recognize them for their kind act of picking up an American flag that fell from Volunteer State Bank during a storm,” the City of Mt. Juliet said.

Not only did they pick it up, but they were able to properly fold the flag and placed it on the doorstep of the bank, according to the city.

