Bartaco Green Margarita
Green Margarita:
Ingredients:
2 oz house-made green juice (spinach, pineapple, mango, lime)
1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
.5 oz agave syrup
1.5 oz libelula joven tequila
.5 oz combier liqueur d’orange
garnish with half tajin rim
Steps of preparation:
Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker.
Fill with ice + shake very well.
Garnish rocks glass with half tajin rim.
Add 4 ice cubes, strain into rocks glass.
Classic margarita:
Ingredients include:
1.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
.5 oz agave syrup
1.5 oz libelula joven tequila
1 oz combier liqueur d’orange
garnish with salt rim (if desired)
Recipe:
Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker.
Fill with ice + shake very well.
Garnish rocks glass with salt rim (if desired).
Add 4 ice cubes, strain into rocks glass.
