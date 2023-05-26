Bartaco Green Margarita


By Today in Nashville
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Green Margarita:

Ingredients:

2 oz house-made green juice (spinach, pineapple, mango, lime)

1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

.5 oz agave syrup

1.5 oz libelula joven tequila

.5 oz combier liqueur d’orange

garnish with half tajin rim

Steps of preparation:

Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice + shake very well.

Garnish rocks glass with half tajin rim.

Add 4 ice cubes, strain into rocks glass.

Classic margarita:

Ingredients include:

1.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

.5 oz agave syrup

1.5 oz libelula joven tequila

1 oz combier liqueur d’orange

garnish with salt rim (if desired)

Recipe:

Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice + shake very well.

Garnish rocks glass with salt rim (if desired).

Add 4 ice cubes, strain into rocks glass.

