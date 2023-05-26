Are you smarter than a 3rd grader? Take this math, English sample test to find out

The state reported 60% of third grade students face retention after not passing the ELA portion of the TCAP test.
A student takes a test.
A student takes a test.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The results from the spring 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program (TCAP) tests have been top of mind for parents, students, teachers and the state for about a week now.

The Tennessee Department of Education reported 60% of third graders face retention due to not passing the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the TCAP test.

With all the news coming out, the question looming is, are you smarter than a third grader?

WSMV4 has found two sample tests from an adaptive learning platform, Tutorified, that you can take to put yourself to the test to answer that very question.

The answers can be found at the end of each document, so be sure to lock in your answers before checking!

Grade 3 English Language Arts:

Grade 3 Mathematics:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

