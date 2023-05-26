Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas girls believed abducted

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is missing from San Antonio, Texas.
Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is missing from San Antonio, Texas.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for two girls believed to have been abducted by a 29-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. A photo has only been made available for Kamil.

Zylah is described as Black, 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kamil is described as Black, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with the girls’ disappearance. He is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018 and was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say
Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
A 19-year-old man was arrested outside Bellevue Wednesday night for shooting target practice in...
Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets

Latest News

Shooting leaves one person injured in Wayne Co.
MNPD personnel gather on Pheasant Drive for a shooting investigation involving detectives.
Metro Nashville detectives shot at, investigation underway
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel...
Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges
A shooting involving Wayne County deputies and THP is being investigated by TBI.
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wayne County