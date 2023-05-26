Abandoned cars in Nashville: Councilman claims city has no means to remove them

FILE PHOTO: A Ford Mustang, stripped of its wheels, sits on logs.
FILE PHOTO: A Ford Mustang, stripped of its wheels, sits on logs.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville councilmember claims the city has no means of removing abandoned vehicles from its streets. However, the mayor’s office claims it does, particularly in emergency situations.

So, what happens to abandoned cars in Nashville?

Councilmember for Nashville’s 5th District, Sean Parker, took to Twitter about the issue of abandoned cars in the city’s streets.

“Nashville currently has no means of removing abandoned vehicles from our streets. The contractor we were using quit the business. We’ve put out two RFPs and no one has responded. Mayor’s office will not insource the function,” Parker said.

WSMV4 reached out to Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Office and asked about complaints regarding abandoned vehicles in the city.

“Metro currently has the ability to remove vehicles when needed, particularly in emergency situations. A recent non-emergency procurement, more specifically for abandoned vehicles in non-emergency situations, did not have bidders, and we are currently reviewing this with the industry to understand why, as well as for opportunities to make this process more efficient and timely for all involved,” a spokesperson with the mayor’s office said.

