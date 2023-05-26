20 cars smashed, burglarized at Nashville factory, police say

The break-ins happened Wednesday at NWI Aerostructures.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating after nearly two dozen cars were broken into outside a factory near the Nashville International Airport.

The break-ins happened Wednesday at NWI Aerostructures. Officers said about 20 cars were burglarized or damaged.

It’s unknown if anything was taken or if police have any suspects.

