Woman wins lottery jackpot thanks to grocery store running out of bananas

Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a...
Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a winning Virginia lottery ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia woman recently hit a lottery jackpot thanks to a grocery store running out of bananas.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nancy Webb went shopping over the weekend to pick up some bananas along with a few groceries, but the store was out of the fruit.

So, she went back to the store the following day and purchased bananas plus a lottery ticket.

And that 100X The Money ticket ended up returning a cool $300,000.

Webb told lottery officials she found out she was a winner after scratching the ticket in the parking lot of the Kroger store.

Officials said the lucky winner told them that she doesn’t play the lottery very often.

