WATCH: Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive National Award of Valor

Five Metro Police officers were awarded the National Award of Valor for their response to the Covenant School shooting.
The National Association of School Resource Officers today presented its National Award of Valor to five MNPD Officers for their response to The Covenant School
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers who responded to the March 27 Covenant School shooting were honored on Thursday by the National Association of School Resource Officers.

The National Association of School Resource Officers presented its National Award of Valor to five MNPD officers for their response to the school shooting that left six people dead, including three children.

Below are the officers who received the National Award of Valor:

  • Detective Ryan Cagle
  • Detective Michael Collazo
  • Officer Rex Engelbert
  • Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes
  • Detective Zachary Plese

“Congratulations to 5 MNPD officers who today received the Award of Valor from the National Association of School Resource Officers for the March 27th response to The Covenant School,” MNPD tweeted.

