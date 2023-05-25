Social Security could be delayed due to debt impasse

The United States is just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can’t agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior citizens could be among the first to feel the impact.

The U.S. Treasury Department says if it can’t borrow more money, it won’t be able to pay the nation’s bills as soon as June 1.

The batch of Social Security payments scheduled to be sent out on June 2 goes to the oldest and most vulnerable recipients.

People who enrolled more recently get their payments later in the month.

About 40% of recipients rely almost entirely on Social Security payments for food, housing and essentials.

Federal workers and military members’ paychecks could be impacted as well.

It is unknown how the Treasury Department would prioritize payments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
FILE PHOTO
Little Blue Menu ends test run at Nashville Chick-fil-A
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

FILE - A family makes photographs beneath the cherry blossoms at the Fairmount Park...
Aging America: Baby boomers push nation’s median age to almost 39 as fewer children are born
New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On...
US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate
A family reported gunfire nearby and officers discovered a neighbor through the woods was...
Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
Experts weigh in on what you can do to prepare and avoid taking a major hit.
Experts share how to prepare for possible US debt default