Pedestrian crash investigation underway in Franklin

Those driving in the area should seek an alternate route.
Franklin Police Logo
Franklin Police Logo(Franklin Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Cool Springs Boulevard between Carronbridge Way and McEwen Drive, according to police.

Those driving in the area should seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say

Latest News

Police search for man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in paint store parking lot
Man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in Nashville paint store parking lot
Illegal daycare
How parents can make sure they aren’t sending their children to an illegal daycare
Looking for legal childcare this summer
Emerald Ash Borer
Invasive species poses threat to thousands of Nashville trees