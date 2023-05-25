Pedestrian crash investigation underway in Franklin
Those driving in the area should seek an alternate route.
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on Cool Springs Boulevard between Carronbridge Way and McEwen Drive, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
