Parents raise concern over school bus stop near liquor store in North Nashville

“These kids, they’re seeing things that they shouldn’t see as a young child, my child is here, and I don’t want her exposed to that,” Hubbard said.
Parents raise concern over school bus stop in North Nashville
By Sharon Danquah and Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a school bus stop in front of a liquor store in North Nashville that parents say is problematic.

People are allegedly being arrested there daily and parents told WSMV4 it’s not safe for their children. Every day, a school bus pulls up feet away from Northwest Liquor on Buchanan Street and kids get on it.

Parents say they don’t even feel safe walking by this store at certain times of the day. “The activities up there, they’re just not right,” Metro parent Charles Hubbard said. “They seem to be doing drugs, I’ve seen a lot of the drugs in the alley. And with the drugs, they’ve been doing a lot of shooting.”

Hubbard doesn’t allow his 10-year-old daughter to ride this school bus.

“These kids, they’re seeing things that they shouldn’t see as a young child, my child is here, and I don’t want her exposed to that,” Hubbard said.

Metro Police says they’re responding to calls at this location and making arrests every single day for drug possessions, shootings and trespassing.

“I don’t let her get off at that bus stop. I wouldn’t let her ride that bus, she did once, but that’s it,” Hubbard said.

He says that he’s hoping the district considers moving this bus stop to another location.

KIPP Nashville said in a statement to WSMV4, “We always do our best to implement changes that keep our students safe, which is our top priority.”

