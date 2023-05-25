Napster is moving to Nashville: Company to relocate global headquarters to Music City

The company says it will continue its efforts working towards building a next-generation music service for fans and artists alike.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Music City is about to get more music as Napster announced it is relocating its global corporate headquarters to Nashville.

Napster, “the original music disruptor and longest-running independent music streaming service,” picked Tennessee’s capital as its home base to become the first global media company to plant its headquarters in Nashville.

Napster hired CEO Jon Vlassopulos of Nashville, in 2022 and has begun actively recruiting employees locally. It will continue to hire locally and globally as Napster, “Works to build its next generation music service that will connect artists and fans in an unprecedented way, unlocking new creative and commercial opportunities.”

“The company is on a mission to disrupt the music industry again by evolving the standard music access streaming model which will create a more compelling experience for fans and artists that is fun, rewarding, participatory, and social,” Napster said.

