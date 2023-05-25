Metro Police searching for Kia driver who led officers on high-speed chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police officers are looking for a suspect accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

MNPD said officers pursued a Kia down Bell Road early Thursday morning in Nashville and lost sight of it. After another officer spotted the vehicle and got behind it to run its tag information, the suspect drove onto Interstate 24 West and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

As the pursuit approached Interstate 440, the driver quickly swerved to merge onto I-440 West and lost control of the vehicle. The driver ran away from police and headed across I-24 and into a wooded area, according to police.

Officers searched the area and deployed a K-9 officer but were unable to locate the driver. A large bag of marijuana, a 9mm pistol, and a fully loaded extended gun magazine were recovered from the abandoned Kia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

