Metro Police joined Covenant School students for last day of class
Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake accepted a special Covenant School coin at the service, which paid tribute to the victims of the school shooting while expressing hope for the days ahead.
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department joined students, parents and staff of The Covenant School at Wednesday’s chapel service on the last day of class.
Metro Police Chief John Drake accepted a special Covenant School coin at the service, which paid tribute to the victims of the school shooting while expressing hope for the days ahead.
Related Coverage:
Six people, including three 9-year-old students, were killed on March 27 when a shooter entered the building. Metro Police found shot and killed the shooter after responding to the scene.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.