Metro Police joined Covenant School students for last day of class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department joined students, parents and staff of The Covenant School at Wednesday’s chapel service on the last day of class.

Metro Police Chief John Drake accepted a special Covenant School coin at the service, which paid tribute to the victims of the school shooting while expressing hope for the days ahead.

Related Coverage: Covenant School thanks Nashville in letter 1 month after tragic shooting

Six people, including three 9-year-old students, were killed on March 27 when a shooter entered the building. Metro Police found shot and killed the shooter after responding to the scene.

Last day of school for covenant students (Metro Police)

The MNPD is honored to have joined Covenant School students, parents & staff at today's Chapel Service on the last day of the school year. Chief Drake accepted a special Covenant School coin at the service, which paid tribute to victims while expressing hope for the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/vEIOFTI88r — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.