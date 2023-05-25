Metro Planning Commission expected to vote on proposed Bellevue apartment complex

About 1,800 neighbors have signed a petition in opposition of the apartment complex due to flooding concerns.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of Bellevue neighbors have expressed their concerns about the plans to build apartments along Coley Davis Road. They hope developers with the Cypressbrook Company would look for another spot to build the Ariza Bellevue Apartment Complex due to traffic and flooding concerns, despite proposed solutions.

Developers, with the Texas based company, have proposed plans to build the Ariza Bellevue Apartment Complex next to I-40 and the Harpeth River. The apartment complex would be big enough to house more than 400 families.

People who live in the area fear this growth in population will cause a headache for drivers. This area is also prone to flooding.

Although, Cypressbrook developers claim to have known about the flooding problems. That’s why they want to raise Coley Davis Road between one and five feet. Project managers have also planned to build the Ariza Bellevue Apartment Complex above the 2010 flood levels.

As for neighbors’ traffic concerns, the developers plan to widen Coley Davis Road and add a left turn lane into the complex. Cypressbrook said this would help keep traffic moving.

Even with those proposed solutions, about 1,800 neighbors have signed a petition against the development being built in an area vulnerable to flooding.

Meanwhile, others have signed this petition in support the project. The developer has offered to donate 20 acres of land and pay to extend the Harpeth River Greenway.

The Metro Planning Commission will discuss the proposal during its 4 p.m. meeting today at the Howard Office Building.

The Bellevue Stands Strong group will be there, and they’re asking their neighbors to come and wear yellow to show planning commissioners they are against the development.

