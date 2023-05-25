Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County

The bull was shot and killed after charging at a deputy and EMS supervisor.
Rutherford County Sheriff
Rutherford County Sheriff(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was attacked by a bull while inside a barn in Rutherford County on Wednesday has died.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Joseph Young, of Chapel Hill, was severely injured by a Scottish Highland bull on Wednesday. Witnesses told the sheriff they heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back,” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Road.

An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The bull was later shot and killed after charging a deputy and EMS supervisor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy and an EMS supervisor yelled at the aggressive bull to draw it away from the man. The sheriff’s office said the bull charged the deputy and supervisor, and that’s when the deputy shot and killed the bull.

Young was carried to an ambulance for treatment until he was air-lifted by helicopter to a local hospital. Young died later on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
FILE PHOTO
Little Blue Menu ends test run at Nashville Chick-fil-A
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

A family reported gunfire nearby and officers discovered a neighbor through the woods was...
Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets
Man charged with firing gun near families
National Guard soldiers
Gov. Lee authorizes troop deployment to southern border
Spaunhorst was murdered while driving on I-24 on Christmas Day in what police believe was a...
Reward for info on I-24 ‘road rage’ homicide increases to $20K