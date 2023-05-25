Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was attacked by a bull while inside a barn in Rutherford County on Wednesday has died.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Joseph Young, of Chapel Hill, was severely injured by a Scottish Highland bull on Wednesday. Witnesses told the sheriff they heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back,” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Road.

An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The bull was later shot and killed after charging a deputy and EMS supervisor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy and an EMS supervisor yelled at the aggressive bull to draw it away from the man. The sheriff’s office said the bull charged the deputy and supervisor, and that’s when the deputy shot and killed the bull.

Young was carried to an ambulance for treatment until he was air-lifted by helicopter to a local hospital. Young died later on Wednesday.

