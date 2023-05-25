Man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in Nashville paint store parking lot

Police said the suspect, for unknown reasons, confronted the victim and brandished a pistol while saying, “You think this is funny? You want to die?”
Police search for man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in paint store parking lot
Police search for man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in paint store parking lot(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened someone at gunpoint in a Nashville paint store parking lot on May 9.

Metro Police have released pictures of the suspect’s vehicle and are working to identify the man who threatened another man with a gun in the parking lot of Sherwin Williams on 8th Avenue South.

The victim was in the parking lot in his vehicle when the suspect pulled in, driving a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to MNPD. The victim said he was joking around with a friend when the suspect, for unknown reasons, confronted them and brandished a pistol while saying, “You think this is funny? You want to die?”

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man who appears to be 30-35 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair with a fade haircut and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.

Police search for man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in paint store parking lot
Police search for man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in paint store parking lot(Metro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say

Latest News

Franklin Police Logo
Pedestrian crash investigation underway in Franklin
Illegal daycare
How parents can make sure they aren’t sending their children to an illegal daycare
Looking for legal childcare this summer
Emerald Ash Borer
Invasive species poses threat to thousands of Nashville trees