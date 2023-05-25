Man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in Nashville paint store parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened someone at gunpoint in a Nashville paint store parking lot on May 9.

Metro Police have released pictures of the suspect’s vehicle and are working to identify the man who threatened another man with a gun in the parking lot of Sherwin Williams on 8th Avenue South.

The victim was in the parking lot in his vehicle when the suspect pulled in, driving a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to MNPD. The victim said he was joking around with a friend when the suspect, for unknown reasons, confronted them and brandished a pistol while saying, “You think this is funny? You want to die?”

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man who appears to be 30-35 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair with a fade haircut and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.

Police search for man accused of threatening another man at gunpoint in paint store parking lot (Metro Police)

