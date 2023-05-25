Lewis Co. man saves elderly woman’s life with moments to spare

By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Trustee at the Lewis County Workhouse was honored for saving an elderly woman’s life at the transfer station, according to the Lewis County Mayor.

The mayor said Brett King was helping customers unload their trash when he saw an elderly woman step out of her car and fall. She was then dragged backward on the ground by her vehicle which was stuck in reverse.

The woman desperately cried out for help and was about to get crushed by the front tire when King bravely jumped into the moving vehicle, applied the brakes and put the car in park, Mayor Jonah Keltner said.

“Brett’s heroic actions and quick response helped guarantee the health and safety of the elderly woman, who survived the accident and walked away with no significant injuries,” Keltner said.

Posted by Jonah Keltner - Lewis County Mayor on Monday, April 24, 2023

