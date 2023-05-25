Invasive species poses threat to thousands of Nashville trees

The Emerald Ash Borer is a destructive intruder.
A small insect is costing the city of Nashville millions of dollars
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small insect is costing the city of Nashville big money, we’re talking millions of dollars, and it’s killing thousands of trees.

It’s an insect Nashville horticulturist Jennifer Smith has dedicated the last eight years to studying.

“They said, ‘Jennifer, this will be the biggest issue you will have in your professional career,’ and they have been right,” Smith told WSMV4 when asked her about the battle against the insect.

The Emerald Ash Borer first showed up in Nashville in 2014 and likely traveled to America in packing crates.

The insects are so small, Smith said they are difficult to see flying around.

They like to make their homes in Ash Trees. There are 1.6 million Ash trees in Nashville alone making up about 6% of the tree canopy.

The Ash Borer kills the tree by using it to create a breeding ground for their offspring. They eat the leaves, then lay eggs that hatch. Over the course of one to three years, the tree rots and dies.

Life cycle of the Emerald Ash Borer
Life cycle of the Emerald Ash Borer(Metro Tree Advisory Committee)

Randall Lantz with Metro Parks said the city has been working on marking the trees that are infested and need to be removed later this year.

He said they use a blue mark to indicate the trees slated for removal.

An estimated 2,500 ash trees will be removed in Percy Warner Park alone.

So how does the city know what to look for?

“It starts at the top and then they progress down,” Lantz said.

He also said to look for “D” shaped holes in the bark and “S” shaped tunnels under the bark like you see here:

Found in trees infested with EAB
Found in trees infested with EAB(Metro Tree Advisory Committee)
Found in trees infested with EAB
Found in trees infested with EAB(Metro Tree Advisory Committee)

Smith said if a tree in your yard has these indicators, “The management options are you can treat it, let it die, or remove it.”

Both Smith and Lantz said the longer you wait, the greater the risk of the tree snapping and falling.

