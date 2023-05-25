How to win free Raising Cane’s for a year in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Raising Cane’s, a national fast-food chicken restaurant, is set to open its first Nashville location next week, and it’s ready to give away some free food.

The restaurant, located at 36 White Bridge Pike, is set to open on May 31. Raising Cane’s will serve Nashvillians the chicken fingers, Texas toast, slaw and Cane’s sauce they crave via drive-thru and expansive indoor and outdoor dining areas, according to a media release.

To celebrate its grand opening, Raising Canes will award 20 customers ages 13 and older free Cane’s for a year. The restaurant will accept entries for its in-person drawing between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting celebration and tunes from a DJ.

“We are very excited to plant roots in Music City and look forward to making Caniacs of country music fans and Nashvillians one chicken finger meal at a time,” said Johnny Vigil, an area leader of Raising Cane’s restaurants, in the media release.

Raising Cane’s is still hiring employees for multiple positions, from entry to management level. Starting pay is $15 per hour. Visit Raising Cane’s website to apply.

