First Alert Forecast: Another sunny day before unsettled holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We have another beautiful day lined up for the Mid State with temperatures on Thursday in the lower to mid-80s with a good deal of afternoon sunshine.

Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and near 80 on Friday but with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Saturday looks like a nice day with a few more clouds in the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 70s. While I still cannot totally rule out an afternoon shower, most if not all of us are going to get to stay dry.

A storm system in the Carolinas will slowly creep in from the east on Sunday. The good news is that the bulk of the rain will stay to our east, but we will see a shower, or two, move into parts of the area in the afternoon. Sunday, however, is not a washout with highs in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will get a little bump into the lower 80s on Memorial Day with again, an isolated afternoon shower, but most if not all of us stay dry.

Tuesday looks warmer with temperatures in the mid-80s before we see temperatures in the upper 80s to maybe even near 90 by mid-week.

