FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Brentwood

Police said suspect left the bank on foot and headed east toward the railroad track; no vehicle was seen in the area.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Brentwood on Wednesday.

The Brentwood Police say the FBI is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Pinnacle Bank on Franklin Road at about 2 p.m. Police say the man handed a teller a bag and demanded money.

No weapon was visible during the incident, BPD said. The suspect left the bank on foot and headed east toward the railroad track; no vehicle was seen in the area.

While Brentwood Police responded to the call, the FBI is leading this investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.

