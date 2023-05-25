Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets

The man claimed to not know his bullets were reaching a nearby driveway where a family was playing basketball.
A family said they were outside playing basketball at their home when gunshots began whizzing passed them and hitting their driveway.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after his neighbors experienced gunfire while playing basketball outside their home in the woods southwest of Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, MNPD officers were dispatched to a home on Poplar Creek Road after a family reported gunshots in the direction of their property on Wednesday night.

Three people at the home told officers that rounds of gunfire began hitting their driveway and striking the trees surrounding their home while they were outside playing basketball and feared they could be hit by one of the bullets, according to the arrest report.

While interviewing the victims, the officers heard additional gunfire and experienced bullets flying over their position, placing them in danger, the report states.

While investigating the area, the officers discovered the source of the gunfire to be a house through the woods to the north, on McCrory Lane, according to the report. Upon arrival, two individuals exited the home to meet the officers. One of these individuals, 19-year-old Kyle Peebles, admitted to firing at paper targets in his yard earlier that night.

The report states that Peebles told officers he did not know there was a house through the wooded area behind his targets. The officers determined his action to be reckless in nature and placed him under arrest.

Peebles was booked late Wednesday night and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of reckless endangerment, and underage drinking.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
FILE PHOTO
Little Blue Menu ends test run at Nashville Chick-fil-A
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Man charged with firing gun near families
National Guard soldiers
Gov. Lee authorizes troop deployment to southern border
Spaunhorst was murdered while driving on I-24 on Christmas Day in what police believe was a...
Reward for info on I-24 ‘road rage’ homicide increases to $20K
Reward increased in deadly I-24 shooting investigation