Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after his neighbors experienced gunfire while playing basketball outside their home in the woods southwest of Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, MNPD officers were dispatched to a home on Poplar Creek Road after a family reported gunshots in the direction of their property on Wednesday night.

Three people at the home told officers that rounds of gunfire began hitting their driveway and striking the trees surrounding their home while they were outside playing basketball and feared they could be hit by one of the bullets, according to the arrest report.

While interviewing the victims, the officers heard additional gunfire and experienced bullets flying over their position, placing them in danger, the report states.

While investigating the area, the officers discovered the source of the gunfire to be a house through the woods to the north, on McCrory Lane, according to the report. Upon arrival, two individuals exited the home to meet the officers. One of these individuals, 19-year-old Kyle Peebles, admitted to firing at paper targets in his yard earlier that night.

The report states that Peebles told officers he did not know there was a house through the wooded area behind his targets. The officers determined his action to be reckless in nature and placed him under arrest.

Peebles was booked late Wednesday night and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of reckless endangerment, and underage drinking.

