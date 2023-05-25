Did you win? $50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Gallatin

By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re walking around Gallatin with a lottery ticket in your pocket or purse, you may want to check to see if you were a big winner from the latest Powerball drawing.

The Tennessee Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Gallatin from Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Gallatin player’s Powerball ticket was able to match four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball to take home the big payday. It was sold at Sudden Service on Nashville Pike.

There was also a $20,000 winning Lotto America ticket sold in Winchester. That ticket was able to match all five numbers to notch the $20,000 prize. It was sold at Gas N Go on Aedc Road.

