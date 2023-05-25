DA: Man indicted for first-degree murder after death of child he previously abused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been indicted for first degree felony murder for the death of a child that he previously abused, according to the Office of the District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway.

The DA’s Office and the Cookeville Police Department presented testimony before a Putnam County Grand Jury on May 8 relative to the investigation into the November 2022 death of a child, Arrayah Ella Johnson.

The Grand Jury found probable cause that Cameron Lee Olson was responsible for the child’s death and issued an indictment charging him for the crime, the DA’s Office said.

Olson was brought before a criminal court judge where he was arraigned.

“Cameron Lee Olson pled guilty to the Aggravated Child Abuse of Arrayah on September 8th, 2016. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for that offense,” the Office of the District Attorney General said.

