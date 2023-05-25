DA: Man indicted for first-degree murder after death of child he previously abused

The Grand Jury found probable cause that, Cameron Lee Olson, was responsible for the child’s death and issued an indictment charging him for the crime, the DA’s Office said.
Man indicted for first degree felony murder after death of child, according to Office of the...
Man indicted for first degree felony murder after death of child, according to Office of the District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway(Office of the District Attorney General)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been indicted for first degree felony murder for the death of a child that he previously abused, according to the Office of the District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway.

The DA’s Office and the Cookeville Police Department presented testimony before a Putnam County Grand Jury on May 8 relative to the investigation into the November 2022 death of a child, Arrayah Ella Johnson.

The Grand Jury found probable cause that Cameron Lee Olson was responsible for the child’s death and issued an indictment charging him for the crime, the DA’s Office said.

Olson was brought before a criminal court judge where he was arraigned.

“Cameron Lee Olson pled guilty to the Aggravated Child Abuse of Arrayah on September 8th, 2016. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for that offense,” the Office of the District Attorney General said.

INDICTED FOR FIRST DEGREE FELONY MURDER On May 8, 2023, the Office of the District Attorney General and the Cookeville...

Posted by Office of the District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway on Thursday, May 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say

Latest News

Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive National Award of Valor
WATCH: Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive National Award of Valor
Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive Award of Valor
Man arrested with AR-15
Raising Cane's opens in Nashville May 31
Raising Cane's in Nashville will give its guests the chance to win free food for a year.
How to win free Raising Cane’s for a year in Nashville