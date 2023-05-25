Clarksville-Montgomery County School System sues social media giants citing ‘mental health crisis’ among students

The lawsuit includes Meta, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Google, WhatsApp, and YouTube.
How To Talk To Your Kids About Tik Tok Challenges
How To Talk To Your Kids About Tik Tok Challenges
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has filed a lawsuit against several social media sites, citing damages and a growing mental health crisis among its students.

The lawsuit seeks “actionable” accountability, tools, and resources to address the alleged lack of protections, monitors, controls, and cooperation to protect children, according to a media release regarding the lawsuit. The companies included in the lawsuit are Meta, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Google, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

Franz Law Group in California, working alongside Lewis Thomason in Tennessee, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the school system.

“There are a litany of issues caused by children using social media without proper protections in place,” Attorney Chris McCarty of Lewis Thomason law firm said in the media release. “These issues cause disruptions in schools, increased costs, and safety concerns. The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is taking a brave and proactive step to seek accountability and marked changes in the way social media giants interact with children.”

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is the seventh-largest school district in Tennessee with 43 schools and more than 38,000 students.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
FILE PHOTO
Little Blue Menu ends test run at Nashville Chick-fil-A
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
A family reported gunfire nearby and officers discovered a neighbor through the woods was...
Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets
Man charged with firing gun near families
National Guard soldiers
Gov. Lee authorizes troop deployment to southern border