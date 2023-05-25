Bernie Sanders to join Rep. Justin Jones during wage rally at Fisk University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Longtime progressive politician Bernie Sanders will rally alongside State Rep. Justin Jones in Nashville next Friday.

The “Rally to Raise the Wage” will take place at Fisk University’s Henderson A. Johnson Memorial Gymnasium at 7 p.m. The rally will focus on raising Tennessee’s minimum wage to $17 an hour.

Those who wish to participate can RSVP here. On-campus and street parking are available.

