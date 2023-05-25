Bernie Sanders to join Rep. Justin Jones during wage rally at Fisk University

The rally will focus on raising Tennessee’s minimum wage to $17 an hour.
Bernie Sanders will join Rep. Justin Jones in a rally for increased wages in Tennessee.
Bernie Sanders will join Rep. Justin Jones in a rally for increased wages in Tennessee.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Longtime progressive politician Bernie Sanders will rally alongside State Rep. Justin Jones in Nashville next Friday.

The “Rally to Raise the Wage” will take place at Fisk University’s Henderson A. Johnson Memorial Gymnasium at 7 p.m. The rally will focus on raising Tennessee’s minimum wage to $17 an hour.

Those who wish to participate can RSVP here. On-campus and street parking are available.

