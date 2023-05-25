Affidavit: Rape victim thought suspect was former maintenance man at Hendersonville apartments

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was allegedly raped in her Hendersonville apartment says she let the suspect in because he was a former maintenance man, according to an affidavit.

Nathan Parks, the man who’s facing charges of aggravated rape and burglary, was supposed to make his first appearance in court this week but waived his right to appear.

This comes after Parks was arrested by Hendersonville Police after they were notified of a sexual assault in the early morning hours on Saturday at the Wessington House Apartments in Hendersonville.

According to newly-obtained affidavits, there were two victims in this incident.

One said she opened the door for Parks because she recognized him as being a former maintenance man for the complex. WSMV4 reached out to the apartment complex to confirm he worked there, but has not yet received a response.

The second victim says Parks tried to get into her door but she was ‘strong enough’ to shut the door on him.

Neighbors didn’t want to give an interview on camera because they say they are afraid of being evicted. They did say they believe there may be other incidents – but police haven’t released any additional information regarding other incidents at the apartment complex.

After the original sexual assault, the apartments did release a statement saying they were shocked and saddened by what happened.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that unfolded this weekend at the Wessington House. We are working diligently with law enforcement to ensure all proper steps are taken to support their investigation. At this time, we know the suspect has been arrested. We cannot give additional details due to the ongoing investigation. Wessington House residents have been informed and should contact the City of Hendersonville Police Department if they have any information that could help the case,” the apartment complex said in a statement.

Parks’ attorney is set to appear in court on June 7.

Police are also asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact HPD at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

“Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword TIPHPD,” HPD said.

