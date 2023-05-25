4 women accused of stealing over $9K worth of phones from Hillwood Verizon

The women in the ball caps acted as lookouts while the other two entered a locked display drawer and removed 15 cell phones, police said.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for four women who are accused of stealing more than $9,000 worth of phones from a Verizon store on May 14.

Police said two women entered the business at about 5:30 p.m. wearing black baseball caps, one of them carrying a baby, and were followed shortly after by two women with long dark hair wearing long black skirts.

The women in the ball caps acted as lookouts while the other two entered a locked display drawer and removed 15 cell phones, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the women from the surveillance video/photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

4 women accused of stealing over $9K worth of phones from Hillwood Verizon
Detectives Working to Identify Four Female Shoplifting Suspects
Detectives Working to Identify Four Female Shoplifting Suspects(Metro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Teen dies after crash involving family of 9
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store
Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say

Latest News

Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive National Award of Valor
WATCH: Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive National Award of Valor
Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive Award of Valor
Man arrested with AR-15
Raising Cane's opens in Nashville May 31
Raising Cane's in Nashville will give its guests the chance to win free food for a year.
How to win free Raising Cane’s for a year in Nashville