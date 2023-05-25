4 women accused of stealing over $9K worth of phones from Hillwood Verizon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for four women who are accused of stealing more than $9,000 worth of phones from a Verizon store on May 14.

Police said two women entered the business at about 5:30 p.m. wearing black baseball caps, one of them carrying a baby, and were followed shortly after by two women with long dark hair wearing long black skirts.

The women in the ball caps acted as lookouts while the other two entered a locked display drawer and removed 15 cell phones, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the women from the surveillance video/photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Detectives Working to Identify Four Female Shoplifting Suspects (Metro Police)

