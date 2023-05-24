Virtual reality technology gives Murfreesboro veterans a new outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents at the Tennessee State Veteran Home (TSVH) in Murfreesboro now have access to virtual reality (VR) healthcare, thanks to a grant from a nonprofit charity group.

MyndVR has donated VR glasses to TSVH as part of a $250,000 grant from fundraised efforts on behalf of the Bowlers to Veterans Link.

Ed Harries, the executive director of the TSVH, said this technology will be rolling out across the country.

“In Tennessee, we kind of think of ourselves as pioneers,” Harries said. “And utilizing this kind of technology is just one more step towards that.”

The immersive glasses, hand controller and tablet set offer a new genre of digital health. Veterans can experience past duties, such as when they were pilots or paratroopers. They can also visit war memorials that honor their service, or take part in guided meditations on the beach.

“We do have some cases of PTSD, and we’re looking forward to using the MyndVR to treat those cases or help alleviate them,” Harries said.

Veterans Mike Toland and Chuck Grimmett experienced MyndVR for the first time Wednesday at TSVH Murfreesboro.

They said it was very realistic, and they look forward to a world of opportunities.

“Seeing things that we won’t be able to see, you know,” Toland said. “We both have done quite a bit of travel, but still there are some places I’d like to have gone and I’m sure he would too, you know, but we never got the opportunity to go there.”

