‘This test is dumb’: Tennessee third grader pens letter to lawmaker over TCAP concerns

Despite making all As in school, the student faces summer school or tutoring after not passing the TCAP test.
Credit: Leah Burnett
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Cookeville third grader who did not pass her Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test has penned a letter expressing her concerns over her fourth-grader status being in limbo.

Harper Burnett, 8, wrote the letter to State Representative Ryan Williams after hearing the news she did not pass her TCAP, a standardized test taken by Tennessee third graders to gauge readiness for the fourth grade. Despite making all As in school, Harper will be required to attend summer school or receive tutoring after not passing the initial TCAP test or her retake.

Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention

“I think this test is dumb. It’s really frustrating, and it’s tearing apart all third graders and making them upset. (It’s making) teachers upset, too,” the Capshaw Elementary student wrote in the letter. “I have worked so hard for the TCAP test. I’ve got all As and my teacher Ms. Williams has made sure I was ready for fourth grade. And this test score, decided by people who don’t know me, says I’m not prepared for fourth grade, and I’m positive I’m ready. I want to be with my friends. I’m sad and mad. And I don’t feel smart just because of a test. The people that grade my test scores aren’t even teachers and don’t know if I’m ready or not. Just so you know, if you think I’m not ready for fourth grade, so be it but I know I am because I am so smart and I know that you should know it, too.”

At the end of a video of Harper reading the letter, she invites Williams to meet with her and talk to her about it. Harper’s mother, Leah, said Williams reached out and they have a meeting set up to discuss the TCAP.

In a Facebook post, Harper’s mother said Harper had plans to attend two drama camps, a church camp, and a fun week at the YMCA. Now, she must attend summer school, despite working with determination to get all As.

Harper’s not alone in TCAP struggles. The Tennessee Department of Education released TCAP scores that show about 60% of Tennessee third graders face retention.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

