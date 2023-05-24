Teen dies after crash involving family of 9

Metro Police confirmed 13-year-old Gabriel Barrera has died.
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday night. Barrera is in critical condition at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.(Photo submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A young teenager involved in a crash with eight of his family members in Springfield on Friday has died.

Metro Nashville Police Department said Wednesday morning its crash investigation unit had been informed that 13-year-old Gabriel Barrera Jr. had succumbed to his injuries.

Barrera Jr. and eight of his family members were hurt in a two-car rollover accident at the intersection of Springfield Highway and Baker Station Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to a crash and discovered a Toyota Highlander upside down. A preliminary report shows the driver of the Toyota was traveling south on Springfield Highway when it was hit by another driver who allegedly ran a stop sign.

The crash sent the Toyota into a roll, ejecting Barrera and other occupants until the vehicle stopped and landed upside down. The driver of the Nissan Murano that hit the family’s Toyota Highlander got out and ran away, according to police.

Barrera’s family told WSMV4 the 13-year-old had suffered a brain injury during the crash. Barrera was supposed to graduate from Innovation Academy on Tuesday and try out for the Springfield High School soccer team in the coming weeks.

Metro Police said they found evidence of both alcohol and drug involvement inside the abandoned Nissan Murano. They are still looking for the suspect but said they have strong leads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

