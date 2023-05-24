Technology issues amid TCAP retesting

Tennessee Department of Education officials reported isolated technology issues.
60 percent of Tennessee third graders face the risk of retention after not scoring proficient...
60 percent of Tennessee third graders face the risk of retention after not scoring proficient on the TCAP.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) reported isolated technology issues during the TCAP retesting.

More than 16,000 retests were submitted as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to TDE. That represents more than 38% of all students who were eligible to take the retest.

Isolated technology issues were reported Monday morning. TDE officials said the issues were related to a Windows license some districts use on their Chromebooks. Luckily, the problem was fully resolved, according to TDE.

TDE said the hiccup is not related to the retest platform itself and that it would not delay the return of scores.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
DA: Union County man shot 4 children then set house on fire
Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
Metro Police: 2022 Homicide Suspect, Joe De Leon, 22, Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun and Drugs...
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after killing Nashville teen in church parking lot, police say
Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Beech Street at approximately 6 p.m.
Teen charged after shootout leaves another teen dead, 4 injured in Columbia

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry over the next several days
Mayoral candidates talk about crime and safety
Mayoral candidates address crime and safety during recent forum
Mayoral candidates talk about crime and safety
Mayoral candidates talk about crime and safety
Traffic leads to large drug bust in Murfreesboro