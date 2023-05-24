Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in fatal Columbia shootout

One teenager died and four others were injured as a result of the shooting Monday night.
Amier Hill
Amier Hill(Columbia Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect in a shootout incident that left one teenager dead and four others injured in Columbia.

I’Yauntis Jamel Miller, 19, was arrested in connection to the Monday night shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department. Now, police are searching for a second shooting suspect.

Teen charged after shootout leaves another teen dead, 4 injured in Columbia

Amier Hill is wanted by police for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to police. He is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Honda Civic with TN tag number 409BJXF.

Police said Hill may be in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday, officers responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. on Beech Street. Police said eight male subjects who knew each other became involved in an altercation that led to gunfire.

Thomas Jack Keiser, 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Maury Regional Medical Center, police said. A second 19-year-old was transported and remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Anyone who knows of Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

