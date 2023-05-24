Over 1,000 grams of marijuana discovered in vehicle following police chase

Two backpacks containing roughly 1,070 grams of marijuana were found during a search of the car.
Over 1,000 grams of marijuana in a vehicle following a pursuit through Nashville on Monday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police seized a large amount of marijuana following a brief pursuit of a vehicle on Monday in the Whites Creek area.

According to the arrest report, MNPD detectives were following a black Dodge Charger with a red stripe on Monday after it was clocked going approximately 80 mph on Briley Parkway, which has a 55 mph speed limit. The Charger exited onto Brick Church Pike and attempted to turn around in the parking lot of Parkwood Villa Apartments as detectives tried initiating a traffic stop.

The Charger took off and led police cruisers on a high-speed chase down Brick Church Pike and into oncoming traffic on Ewing Drive, eventually stopping in front of a house at 3421 Tisdall Drive. The driver, 21-year-old Chance Vaughn Jr., and passenger, 24-year-old Antoine Howse, exited the car and attempted to flee on foot. Howse was apprehended in the wooded area behind the house, and Vaughn surrendered after entering through the house’s back door.

A search of the Charger revealed two backpacks in the backseat, a black one containing 817 grams of marijuana and a camo-colored pack with 252 grams of marijuana inside. A digital scale and sandwich bags were also found in the backseat.

Both men were booked and charged with felony drug possession with the intent to sell. Vaughn was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

