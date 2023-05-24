NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
DA: Union County man shot 4 children then set house on fire
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
Metro Police: 2022 Homicide Suspect, Joe De Leon, 22, Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun and Drugs...
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after killing Nashville teen in church parking lot, police say
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration and a lawsuit against the...
Homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after being paid $86,000
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Nashville teens arrested in Kentucky after police pursuit, facing charges after alleged armed carjacking
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section