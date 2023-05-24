Nashville teens arrested in Kentucky after police pursuit, facing charges after alleged armed carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Nashville teens were taken into custody in Kentucky and are facing aggravated robbery charges after an armed carjacking in The Gulch on Tuesday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the two teens, Rashaad Compton, 15, and Edwardontavious Phillips, 17, among others, carjacked a 51-year-old 12th Ave. South restaurant worker who was taking a break inside his car.

The victim told police that four young men approached and surrounded his 2015 Chevrolet Cruz sedan at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said that one of them pulled out a pistol and demanded his keys, while the others punched him and pulled him out of the car.

The four then got into the car and drove away. Police say the car traveled past a license plate reader at Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane at 2:49 p.m. It was next seen driving recklessly on I-24 West near the Davidson-Robertson County line.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted the car with three people inside and initiated a pursuit that traveled into Kentucky from Montgomery County. The car was involved in a non-injury crash in Kentucky at which point the three teens were taken into custody.

MNPD says that at least two of the three, Compton and Phillips, were involved in the original carjacking. They’ve been charged with offenses in Kentucky in relation to the pursuit and aggravated robbery charges in Nashville. The two will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

The other teen in the vehicle, who is 16 years old, remains under investigation, police say.

