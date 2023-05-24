‘Most Wanted’ suspect in custody after shooting woman, throwing her from car, police say

The man was on MNPD’s weekly “Most Wanted List” before he was arrested on Wednesday morning.
Marlon Lewis
Marlon Lewis(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of shooting a woman in 2021 and throwing her out of his car was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Marlon Lewis, 44, is charged with attempted murder, especially aggravated robbery, among other felony charges.

Lewis is accused in a Metropolitan Nashville Department arrest warrant for shooting a woman on Dec. 11, 2021. The victim told police Lewis had given her a ride home and backed up out of her driveway after her grandmother got home.

The woman said Lewis then drove to an area of Nashville she was not familiar with and shot her multiple times before throwing her out of the car, according to the arrest warrant.

The victim identified Lewis in a photo lineup as the man who shot her, police said.

Lewis was listed on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s weekly “Most Wanted List” before he was arrested on Wednesday morning.

He is being held in lieu of more than $500,000 bond.

